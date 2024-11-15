Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of the public have been urged to call 999 if they see a man wanted in connection with a Sheffield fatal crash, as police confirm they have arrested two people.

Police have renewed their appeal to find Keilan Whinfrey, who they want to speak to in connection with a fatal road traffic collision in the Gleadless area of Sheffield last month.

The collision took place at around 8.30pm on Thursday, October 24, 2024, when a black Volkswagen Golf was involved in a collision with a man on Ridgeway Road.

Police have renewed their appeal to find Keilan Whinfrey (inset), who they want to speak to in connection with a fatal road traffic collision in the Gleadless area of Sheffield last month. Crash scene picture: Errol Edwards | Submit/Errol Edwards

The man, who was in his 40s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have this afternoon (Friday, November 15, 2024) confirmed that Keilan is still wanted by police, and that they have arrested two people as they continue effrots to trace him.

“If you see Whinfrey, please do not approach him, but instead call us on 999,” a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

Police say they have undertaken ‘numerous enquiries’ to find the Golf vehicle, which is believed to have sustained extensive damage to its front-end.

Anyone who sees Keilan is asked to call police on 999 immediately | Submit

The South Yorkshire Police spokesperson added: “Police now want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Whinfrey recently or knows here he may be staying.

“Whinfrey, who is 34 years old, is described as black, 5ft 5ins tall and of a medium to stocky build, with a shaved head and a black beard.

“He is known to frequent the Intake and Normanton Hill areas of Sheffield within the S12 postcode.

“Officers believe Whinfrey knows he is wanted and is actively evading police.”

Anyone with information about where Keilan might be, is asked to please contact police on 101.

You can also report information to the force online via their website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/.

Police on the scene of the fatal crash on Gleadless Road, Sheffield. | Errol Edwards | Errol Edwards

Please quote incident number 979 of October 24, 2024 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.