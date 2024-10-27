Gleadless Road Sheffield: 'Be vigilant' plea from police after man killed in 'hit-and-run' crash
A man in his 40s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services were called on Thursday, October 24, at around 8.32pm, to reports of a collision on Gleadless Road.
South Yorkshire Police today issued a fresh appeal for information, saying ‘we will not stop until we find those responsible’.
Officers believe a black Volkswagen Golf was involved in the collision.
Sergeant John Taylor, of the Serious Collisions Investigation Unit, said: “We believe that following the collision the driver fled the scene towards the S12 intake, Normanton Hill area.
“The vehicle sustained extensive damage to its front end, which would be very noticeable.
“I am urging you to be vigilant, if you have seen a damaged vehicle matching the description anywhere, please get in touch.
“A man has died, his family and friends have lost their loved one. We will not stop until we find those responsible and ensure they are put before the courts.
“If you have any information about those involved, please contact us or share information anonymously via Crimestoppers.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 979 of October 24, 2024.
Information can also be shared anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-org.uk or by calling 0800 555 111.