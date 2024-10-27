Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police in Sheffield have urged the public to ‘be vigilant’ as they hunt for a ‘hit-and-run’ driver who left a man dead.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man in his 40s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services were called on Thursday, October 24, at around 8.32pm, to reports of a collision on Gleadless Road.

South Yorkshire Police today issued a fresh appeal for information, saying ‘we will not stop until we find those responsible’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police on the scene of the 'hit and run' on Gleadless Road, Sheffield, which left a man in his 40s dead. Photo: Errol Edwards | Errol Edwards

Officers believe a black Volkswagen Golf was involved in the collision.

Sergeant John Taylor, of the Serious Collisions Investigation Unit, said: “We believe that following the collision the driver fled the scene towards the S12 intake, Normanton Hill area.

“The vehicle sustained extensive damage to its front end, which would be very noticeable.

“I am urging you to be vigilant, if you have seen a damaged vehicle matching the description anywhere, please get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A man has died, his family and friends have lost their loved one. We will not stop until we find those responsible and ensure they are put before the courts.

“If you have any information about those involved, please contact us or share information anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 979 of October 24, 2024.

Information can also be shared anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-org.uk or by calling 0800 555 111.