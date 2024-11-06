Police in Sheffield are asking for your help to find wanted man Keilan Whinfrey.

Officers want to speak to Whinfrey in connection with a fatal road traffic collision in the Gleadless area of Sheffield last month.

It is reported that around 8.30pm on Thursday, October 24, a black Volkswagen Golf was involved in a collision with a man on Ridgeway Road.

The man, who was in his 40s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers want to speak to Keilan Whinfrey in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Gleadless, Sheffield, in October. | South Yorkshire Police

An investigation was subsequently launched, with numerous enquiries undertaken to locate the Golf, which is believed to have sustained extensive damage to its front-end.

Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Whinfrey recently, or knows here he may be staying.

Whinfrey, who is 34 years old, is described as Black, 5ft 5ins tall and of a medium to stocky build, with a shaved head and a black beard.

He is known to frequent the Intake and Normanton Hill areas of Sheffield within the S12 postcode.

Officers believe Whinfrey knows he is wanted and is actively evading police.

Police on the scene of the 'hit and run' at Gleadless Road, Sheffield. | Errol Edwards

If you see Whinfrey, please do not approach him but instead call 999.

If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact the force on 101 or online, quoting incident number 979 of 24 October 2024.

Alternatively, you can anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or at Crimestoppers-uk.org.