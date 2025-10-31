Two men, aged 18 and 30, have become the latest people to be quizzed by police on suspicion of murdering a Sheffield dad gunned down in the street, bringing the total number of arrests to eight.

32-year-old Kassim Mohammed was shot dead in the incident on Watery Street, near Upperthorpe, Sheffield, at around 10pm on September 30, 2025, sparking a murder investigation.

It marked the second of three shootings carried out on the city’s streets in the space of 22 hours, with the first taking place on Blayton Road, Pitsmoor, at around 2.40am on September 30, and the final one unfolding on Wensley Court, Grimesthorpe, at around 8.36pm on October 1, 2025.

32-year-old Kassim Mohammed was shot dead in the incident on Watery Street, near Upperthorpe, Sheffield, at around 10pm on September 30, 2025, sparking a murder investigation | Alastair Ulke/Submit

Speaking this afternoon (October 31, 2025), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed officers have arrested two men on suspicion of Kassim’s murder.

“Yesterday (30 October) officers arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of murder. This follows the arrest of a 30-year-old man, also on suspicion of murder, on Tuesday (28 October).

“Both men have been bailed pending further enquiries.”

This latest development brings the total to eight people who have been arrested in connection with Kassim's death.

Five men, aged 20, 22, 27, 31 and 35, and a 31-year-old woman have previously been arrested on suspicion of murder, before being bailed.

In the days following Kassim’s death, those who knew him described him as a devoted father, loving son and good friend.

On social media, dozens of people shared messages of condolence and sadness following his death.

John Cook wrote: “So sad to see another young life wasted. Deepest condolences to all his family and friends.”

Jay Pike added: “So sad. Godspeed young man.”

Sami Saeed said simply: “Rest in peace my bro.”

Katy Rosewell said: “So sad, what a dreadful world we live in. May he rest in paradise. Deepest condolences to his family and friends at this most sad time.”

The SYP spokesperson added: “We remain keen to hear from anyone with relevant dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage and would encourage anyone who is yet to contact us in this regard to please get in touch via our Major Incident Public Portal.

Anyone with information on Kassim’s murder is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1,026 of September 30, 2025.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can do so via the independent charity Crimestoppers, who can be reached on the freephone number 0800 555 111 or by filling out a secure form on the Crimestoppers website.