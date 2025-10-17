A third suspect arrested over the murder of a man shot dead in a Sheffield street has been bailed by police.

The 20-year-old was arrested earlier this week on suspicion of the murder of 32-year-old Kassim Mohammed, who was fatally shot on Watery Street, Upperthorpe, shortly after 10pm on Tuesday, September 30.

32-year-old Kassim Mohammed was fatally shot on Watery Street in the Upperthorpe area of Sheffield shortly after 10pm on Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | Submit/Alastair Ulke for National World

The arrest was the third made in connection with Kassim's death.

A 31-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man who were also arrested on suspicion of murder have also been bailed.

The murder is being treated by police as a targeted attack.

The fatal shooting was one of three gun attacks in Sheffield within the space of just two days.

The first took place in the early hours of Tuesday, September 30, 2025, on Blayton Road, Pitsmoor, followed by the fatal Upperthorpe shooting at the junction of Watery Street and St Philip’s Road shortly after 10pm that same day.

Then, the third shooting came less than 24 hours later at Wensley Court, Grimesthorpe, with police called to the scene at 8.36pm.

No-one was injured in either the Pitsmoor or Grimesthorpe shootings.

Anyone with information on the shooting that led to Mr Mohammed’s death is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 1,026 of September 30, 2025.

Some people may wish to report information anonymously, which you can do via the independent charity Crimestoppers.

You can call them on the freephone number 0800 555 111 or fill out a secure form on the Crimestoppers website.

No one will know you have contacted them and your details will remain confidential.