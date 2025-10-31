The number of firearm incidents reported in South Yorkshire has been revealed in newly-published data, as detectives continue to investigate a Sheffield shooting which led to the death of a 32-year-old man.

Kassim Mohammed was shot dead in the incident on Watery Street, near Upperthorpe, Sheffield, at around 10pm on September 30, 2025.

It marked the second of three shootings carried out on the city’s streets in the space of 22 hours, with the first taking place on Blayton Road, Pitsmoor, at around 2.40am on September 30, and the final one unfolding on Wensley Court, Grimesthorpe, at around 8.36pm on October 1, 2025.

The scene in Watery Street, Upperthorpe, Sheffield, following the fatal shooting, which led to the death of Kassim Mohammed on September 30, 2025 | Alastair Ulke

Data released by the Office of National Statistics on October 23, 2025 includes the most recently available figures relating to reports of firearm offences, covering the period in the year to June 2025.

They show that across the South Yorkshire Police (SYP) force area, a total of 168 firearm offences were recorded between July 2024 and June 2025. This equates to one offence every 2.2 days.

The number of offences recorded for the year to June 2025 was 39 per cent (105 offences) fewer than the year to June 2024, when a total of 273 were logged by South Yorkshire Police. During that period, the equivalent of one firearm offence was taking place every 1.33 days.

The Star spoke to SYP to ask if the decrease in the number of reported firearm offences could be attributed to a particular factor - and whether they expect to see a rise in the figures when the data covering dates of three shootings in September and October 2025 is released.

A 32-year-old man who was fatally shot in Sheffield has been named as Kassim Mohammed

In response to those questions, Detective Superintendent Nikki Shimwell, head of serious and organised crime at SYP, said: "Since setting up our dedicated Armed Crime Team in 2020, we have seen a considerable reduction in the number of firearm offences in South Yorkshire.

"Since 2022, the number of people injured in viable firearms discharges has also fallen every year and so far in 2025, we have recovered more viable firearms than in the whole of 2024.

“In 2024, the number of firearm discharges fell by 40 per cent when compared to the previous year and by 70 per cent when compared to 2020.

"The team work proactively to target individuals linked to firearms, as well as organised crime groups who are often responsible for the vast majority of firearms offences.

"We want our communities to be safe from the danger posed by firearms and the Armed Crime Team is constantly gathering intelligence to remove guns from our streets and take action against those involved in this criminality.

"We also have teams of detectives who work under Operation Fortify, which is our dedicated response to combatting serious and organised crime. They map the organised crime groups operating across South Yorkshire and work proactively to disrupt their activity and limit their influence.

"It is imperative we work in conjunction with local communities and partners to tackle gun crime and we would encourage anyone with concerns about firearms or gun crime in their local area to please get in contact with us."

On October 24, 2025, SYP confirmed Merseyside Police executed a number of warrants resulting in the arrest of two men, aged 27 and 31 in connection with the death of Kassim Mohammed - the last person to be shot dead in Sheffield.

They were the fifth and sixth people to be arrested in the investigation, following the arrest of a 35-year-old man on October 23, along with a 31-year-old woman and two men, aged 22 and 20, who were previously arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information on the murder investigation can contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1,026 of September 30, 2025.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can do so via the independent charity Crimestoppers, who can be reached on the freephone number 0800 555 111 or by filling out a secure form on the Crimestoppers website.