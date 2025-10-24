A total of six people have now been arrested after a 32-year-old was shot dead in Sheffield last month.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On September 30, Kasssim Mohammed was the victim in a fatal shooting on Watery Street, near Upperthorpe.

Over the subsequent weeks, police have been investigating the situation, and have just announced three new arrests in the past 24 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yesterday (October 23), a 35-year-old man was arrested by South Yorkshire Police.

Six people have now been arrested after 32-year-old Kassim Mohammed was shot dead on Watery Street in September. | SYP

Then today October 24, Merseyside Police executed a number of warrants resulting in the arrest of two men, aged 27 and 31.

All three remain in custody at this time.

It means that in total, six people have now been arrested in connection with Kassim’s death, with A 31-year-old woman and two men, aged 22 and 20, having been previously arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed pending further enquiries.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Knowles, said: "The central focus of the investigation has been the same from day one - providing answers for Kassim's loved ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our investigation has continued at pace since the tragic incident on September 30 which resulted in Kassim's death. We have now made six arrests in connection with the shooting and I would like to thank our local communities for their help in providing us with vital information.

"We remain keen to hear from anyone with relevant dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage and would encourage anyone who is yet to contact us in this regard to please get in touch via our Major Incident Public Portal."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1,026 of September 30, 2025.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can do so via the independent charity Crimestoppers, who can be reached on the freephone number 0800 555 111 or by filling out a secure form on the Crimestoppers website.