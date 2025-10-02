‘Devoted’ young dad shot dead in Sheffield street named

David Walsh
Published 2nd Oct 2025
A 32-year-old man who was fatally shot in Sheffield has been named by police.

Kassim Mohammed died from his injuries after being shot in Watery Street in the Upperthorpe area of Sheffield on Tuesday night (September 30).

Police have launched a murder investigation.

Kassim Mohammed died after being shot on Watery Street in Upperthorpe.placeholder image
Kassim Mohammed died after being shot on Watery Street in Upperthorpe. | syp

His family have released the following tribute: "Kassim was a devoted, young father, a loving son, and a kind family-orientated man, whose caring nature touched everyone around him. He will leave a void in our hearts that will never be filled."

A 22-year-old man remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with Kassim's death.

On Thursday evening, October 2, police said a small scene remains in place in Watery Street as officers continue their work and there will continue to be an increased police presence in the area.

Police are keen to hear from anyone with relevant dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage.

