The two bedroom home is just a short walk away from local shops, bars and the Supertram network.

A terraced home in the heart of one of Sheffield's most popular communities has been listed for sale for £150,000.

It has been described as "ideal for a first time buyer or couple looking to get onto the property ladder" by Blundells, who have listed the property on Zoopla.

The accommodation is set over a ground and first floor. Directly upon entry, you find youself in the lounge, which is very bright. It leads through to the modern kitchen and then onto the garden.

The garden is long and features plenty of lawn, with a path down the centre, leading to a cosy outbuilding which is currently used an as office. The listing states the same outbuilding also has potential as a "man cave" or gym.

Back inside the home, two bedrooms are located on the first floor. The largest, which is found to the front of the property, is the main bedroom, whilst the smaller bedroom is set out as a snug-type room.

A bathroom is also on the first floor.

1 . No. 33 This two bedroom, terraced home could be yours for £150,000. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla) Photo Sales

2 . Lounge Inside the front door is this bright, yet cosy, lounge. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla) Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The kitchen is well-equipped and has a modern finish. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla) Photo Sales

4 . More Space! The kitchen has more space than it first appears, with additional room for storage and more under the stairs. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla) Photo Sales