A "loud bang" was heard as a police car and a Land Rover were involved in a road traffic collision this morning.

South Yorkshire Police dealt with a road traffic collision involving one of their vehicles earlier today (November 2).

The force was reportedly in pursuit of a car that had failed to stop in the Beighton area, before it was involved in a collision with a grey Land Rover. Witnesses said it was travelling with a siren at the time of the incident, on Queen’s Road.

The road was closed for a short period of time following the incident, but it has now reopened.

One witness wrote on social media that the Land Rover was being “chased by the police” before it “stopped, reversed and rammed the police car up the road”.

A police vehicle and a Land Rover were involved in a collision on Queen's Road, Beighton, on November 2.

They added that they heard the sirens followed by a “loud bang”. When they went to look out of the window, they saw the police car in the middle of the road with smoke coming out of it.

No injuries were reported.

The force said: “Following a vehicle failing to stop in the Beighton area of Sheffield today, a police vehicle was involved in a road traffic collision with a grey Land Rover.

“No serious injuries were reported. A road closure was in place at Queen’s Road for a short period of time and the road has now been reopened.”