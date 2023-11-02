Sheffield schools: The Sheffield secondary schools with the best grades according to GCSE Attainment 8 scores
The scores show Sheffield's academies and maintained secondaries can still contend with the city's private schools.
You don't have to go to a private school in Sheffield to come away with top grades.
The latest figures are out for how well Sheffield's pupils did at their GCSEs in the 2022-2023 academic year.
The Star has compiled and ranked the top 12 Sheffield secondary schools by their Attainment 8 scores in the gallery below.
Last week, the Department for Education published the 'Attainment 8' scores for England's schools.
This is a score schools get based on how well pupils have performed in up to eight qualifications, made up of a combination of English, maths, sciences, computer science, history, geography and languages, and other qualifications.
Alongside those are figures for how many pupils earned at least a Grade 5 in English and Maths, as well as the number of pupils who entered 'EBacc' - shorthand for if pupils studies English, maths, sciences, a language, and either history or geography
They are not the official metric the Government uses to gauge how well a school is doing - but they do give a good insight into what kind of grades pupils get at each school in Sheffield.
They are worth comparing to the actual data the Government uses to examine schools - the Progress 8 scores, which The Star revealed and ranked last week.
What the Attainment 8 scores show, however, is that you don't have to attend a private school to earn top grades in Sheffield.
Although private schools Birkdale School and Westbourne School took second and third place, the best grades in Sheffield were earned by the pupils of an academy in the form of Mercia School.
It comes after Mercia also placed in the top three in the country for its Progress 8 scores last week, and the number one spot for the progress of disadvantaged pupils.
Fourth and fifth position were also taken by academies, with High Storrs School and Silverdale School claiming those spots respectively.
See our gallery below for the ranking of Sheffield's secondary schools with the best grades in 2023.