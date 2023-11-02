The scores show Sheffield's academies and maintained secondaries can still contend with the city's private schools.

You don't have to go to a private school in Sheffield to come away with top grades.

The Star has compiled and ranked the top 12 Sheffield secondary schools by their Attainment 8 scores in the gallery below.

Last week, the Department for Education published the 'Attainment 8' scores for England's schools.

This is a score schools get based on how well pupils have performed in up to eight qualifications, made up of a combination of English, maths, sciences, computer science, history, geography and languages, and other qualifications.

Alongside those are figures for how many pupils earned at least a Grade 5 in English and Maths, as well as the number of pupils who entered 'EBacc' - shorthand for if pupils studies English, maths, sciences, a language, and either history or geography

They are not the official metric the Government uses to gauge how well a school is doing - but they do give a good insight into what kind of grades pupils get at each school in Sheffield.

What the Attainment 8 scores show, however, is that you don't have to attend a private school to earn top grades in Sheffield.

Although private schools Birkdale School and Westbourne School took second and third place, the best grades in Sheffield were earned by the pupils of an academy in the form of Mercia School.

It comes after Mercia also placed in the top three in the country for its Progress 8 scores last week, and the number one spot for the progress of disadvantaged pupils.

Fourth and fifth position were also taken by academies, with High Storrs School and Silverdale School claiming those spots respectively.

See our gallery below for the ranking of Sheffield's secondary schools with the best grades in 2023.

1 . In first place, Mercia School The secondary school with the best grades in Sheffield in 2022-2023 was Mercia School, with an Attainment 8 score of 69.9, with 100 per cent of its 113 students entering for EBacc and 90 per cent of students earning a Grade 5 in English and Maths. It comes in the same year Mercia School was awarded an Outstanding Ofsted report right out of the gate, and also placed in the top 3 in the country for its Progress 8 scores. Photo Sales

2 . #2 - Birkdale School The secondary school with the second best grades in Sheffield in 2022-2023 was Birkdale School, a private school with an Attainment 8 score of 68.9, with 67 per cent of its approximately 69 students entering for EBacc and 96 per cent of students earning a Grade 5 in English and Maths. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . #3 - Westbourne School The secondary school with the third best grades in Sheffield in 2022-2023 was Westbourne School, a private school with an Attainment 8 score of 62.7, with 43 per cent of its 47 students entering for EBacc and 83 per cent of students earning a Grade 5 in English and Maths. Photo Sales

4 . #4 - High Storrs School The secondary school with the fourth best grades in Sheffield in 2022-2023 was High Storrs School, with an Attainment 8 score of 60.3, with 72 per cent of its 233 students entering for EBacc and 77 per cent of students earning a Grade 5 in English and Maths. Photo Sales