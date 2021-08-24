Sheffield Crown Court heard on August 20 how Lewis Green, aged 25, of Cooper Road, Kexbrough, Barnsley, has 22 previous convictions and has most recently admitted possessing drugs with intent to supply, making threats while armed with a bladed article as well as racially assaulting a takeaway worker before threatening to burn down the shop.

Recorder Anthony Hawks. who described Green as a “total anti-social disaster”, told him: “You have a shocking record of making a total nuisance of yourself and behaving in an anti-social way.”

Ian West, prosecuting the drug case, said police had originally raided Green’s home and recovered six bags of varying amounts of cannabis valued at £38 as well as a small amount of ketamine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a judge has described a South Yorkshire serial offender as an "anti-social disaster".

Mr West added that Green’s phone content indicated the defendant’s intent to supply drugs.

In a separate incident, Green was confrontational towards a worker at Tudor Pizza takeaway, Kexbrough, according to Mr West, and he threw a punch at the man, was racially abusive and made threats to burn the shop down.

Mr West added that In a further incident, Green made a threat while brandishing a blade towards another complainant.

Green pleaded guilty to making threats with a bladed article from October, last year, to possessing class B drugs with intent to supply from August, 2019, to racially aggravated assault and to threatening to cause damage from May, 2020.

Sean Fritchley, defending, said it is very difficult to explain to this defendant what empathy and remorse are and how society views things.

Recorder Hawks told Green: “I am going to take a chance on you because you have had the good sense to plead guilty.”

He sentenced Green to 18 months of custody suspended for two years, with a rehabilitation requirement and an alcohol abstinence monitoring programme.

Recorder Hawks threatened to send Green to jail if he breaches the suspended prison sentence or commits a further offence.