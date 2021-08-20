Sheffield Crown Court heard on August 19 how Mandy Coles, aged 54, of Worsley Close, Kendray, Barnsley, had already been subject to a suspended prison sentence when police raided her home and found synthetic cannabis, and pregabalin and diazepam tablets.

Neil Coxon, prosecuting, said Coles had previously been given a suspended prison sentence for similar offending prior to the latest police raid at her home.

He added police recovered synthetic cannabis, pregabalin and diazepam - valued between £400 and £490 - as well as weighing scales and dealer bags after the latest raid on January 15, 2020.

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a troubled drug-dealing grandmother has been spared from jail after she was caught drugs at her home.

The court heard Coles’s previous offence which had been subject to a suspended prison sentence had also involved a police raid at the defendant’s former home on Radcliffe Road, Athersley North, Barnsley, when officers discovered a small amount of cannabis and a phone with data indicating synthetic cannabis drug-dealing over a six-week period.

Coles, who has previous convctions, pleaded guilty to the latest offence of possessing class B and C drugs with intent to supply.

James Gould, defending, said: “She has had to contend with enormous personal problems and most people would have collapsed under the pressure and washed their hands of the reponsibility.”

He explained Coles has tried to hold her family together including grandchildren and relatives with disabilities and it has been astonishing that she has not been in court more often given the company she has had to keep and the problems she has faced.

Judge Sarah Wright told Coles: “You have had to contend with enormous personal issues and you have tried to hold your family together and it is clear to me you have low self-esteem and do not value yourself.”

She added: “What you have had to cope with would be very difficult for anyone but for someone with your background and issues it is remarkable that you have made the changes since January, last year. You clearly have an abundance of positive qualities.”