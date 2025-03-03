Josh Winnard: Search for South Yorkshire man police want to speak over alleged GBH incident

Police are searching for a 27-year-old South Yorkshire man who is wanted over an alleged grievous bodily harm incident.

Josh Winnard is from South Yorkshire, but the appeal to find him has been launched by Lincolnshire Police.

A force spokesperson said: “We are wanting to speak with him connection with an allegation of GBH.

Josh Winnard is from South Yorkshire, but the appeal to find him has been launched by Lincolnshire Police | Submit

“Winnard is from South Yorkshire but is believed to have links to Lincolnshire.”

If you think you may have information that could help us to locate him, there are number of ways to get in touch.

Email the officer in charge of the case, DC Emma Dodsworth on [email protected], quoting ‘Niche:24000418067’ in the subject line.

You can also call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting ‘Niche:24000418067’.

Altneratively, please call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting ‘Niche:24000418067’.

In an emergency always call 999.

