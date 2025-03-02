Residents across Sheffield awoke to the sound of a large explosion this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, based at Elm Lane fire station, confirmed the ‘explosion’ related to a planned demolition of chimneys located on Clay Wheels Lane, which runs between Wadsley Bridge and Middlewood in Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planned demolition was carried out at exactly 8am this morning (Sunday, March 2, 2025), with each of the explosions to bring down the four chimneys - along with a fifth, tower-like structure - taking place within seconds of each other.

The planned demolition of chimneys on Clay Wheels Lane | Jo Joel

The fire service spokesperson said that while their control room does not appear to have known about the demolition in advance, South Yorkshire Police appear to have prior knowledge of the controlled explosion because at least four police cars were in attendance when the chimneys and tower-like structure were brought down.

Another view of the demolition, courtesy of Amy Holmshaw | Amy Holmshaw

The explosion seems to have come as a big shock to a number of Sheffield residents, many of whom only learned of the demolition when they heard a ‘loud bang’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One such resident living in Wadsley, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: “I was asleep and suddenly woken by these huge explosions. It was horrible.

“So loud. And I’ve heard since it was a planned explosion, not great without warning, particularly at a time like this when just the other day Donald Trump was referring to World War Three.

“Really not great.”

Jo Joel, who shared this great video with us, came across the video as he was walking his dog.

He can also confirm the demolition took place at exactly 8am.