Based on Rupert Road in Nether Edge, this house still has many original features, including high ceilings and feature fireplaces, along with high skirting boards with original coving and ceiling windows.

It is being sold through Purple Bricks, and you can view their original listing here: https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/4-bedroom-detached-house-sheffield-1682213

Heading through the ground floor of the property, this is an elegant drawing room, which extends the length of the house with an original marble fire plac and a rear-facing bay window.

Next we have the sitting room, which benefits from a stripped floor and large original wooden fireplace.

The hand-built wooden kitchen has granite worktops and a seating area, along with the original stone floors.

Heading upstairs, there is a doublebedroom with sash windows, stripped floor, original fireplace coving and ceiling rose.

There is a further double bedroom with a sash window and decorated with feature wallpaper and coving and ceiling rose.

The loft ladder leads to a large attic space.Small office with small sash window and velux.

The stunning bathroom has a roll top bath and separate shower with two large velux windows.

To the back of the property there is an attractive, private garden, which has paving, including original stone walls, surrounded by trees.