Kind-hearted fundraisers help to raise over £13k in memory of little 'hero' Jaxon, 4

Money donated to a fundraiser to honour the life of beloved Sheffield Wednesday fan Jaxon, who was just four-years-old when he tragically died after contracting meningitis, has now exceeded £13,750.

Jaxon Knowles, described as an ‘absolute hero’ by his mum Sammy, sadly passed away in hospital surrounded by his family.

Jaxon’s sudden death came as a huge shock to his family. The youngster passed away just a day after falling ill with meningitis.

Four-year-old Jaxon Knowles, described as an ‘absolute hero’ by his mum Sammy, sadly passed away in hospital surrounded by his family | Submit

His heartbroken family vowed to raise awareness around meningitis, which shows limited symptoms and develops into a serious problem suddenly, and started a fundraiser in little Jaxon’s memory.

And now, just days after the fundraiser for the Meningitis Now charity was launched, the total has now hit £13,750 - and rising.

People from across the country have given donations, after being touched by news of Jaxon’s tragic death.

Linda from London said: “Your story really touched me! I have a great-grandson called Jaxon. He is five-years-old. I will say a prayer for you in your saddest hours. Sent with love to you all.”

The Armstrong family added: “Thinking of you all, sending strength and love, from Fermanagh.”

Jade added: “How do such horrible things happen to such lovely people?

“This is such a worthwhile thing to do in Jaxon’s memory. Best wishes.”

It comes after Hillsborough Stadium erupted with applause in the fourth minute of Wednesday’s game against Sunderland AFC on Friday evening (February 28), with players, fans and coaches from both sides uniting in Jaxon’s memory.

Jaxon was Sheffield Wednesday mad, and could often be seen enjoying the Owls play at Hillsborough.

“He’s just grown up following them,” said his mum, Sammy.

She continued: “He watched them all the time on telly and went to games. He came home from school, stripped off and put his Sheffield Wednesday top on.

“He would sing all the songs, like the Barry Bannan one.”

Jaxon was a ‘miracle baby’ for his parents, who endured three miscarriages before he was born.

“He was a special baby to us,” Sammy said. “Our life was just him.”

She continued: “Everybody loved him so much... ‘Little Bug’. Everybody knew him by that name. When he was a baby he’d always have bugs land on him or he caught them.”

Anyone wishing to donate to Jaxon’s fundraiser can do so here.