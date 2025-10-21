A convicted high-level drug dealer sentenced to 20 years when he failed to appear at court is still on the run after three years.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured is Jonathan McAllister, aged 32, formerly of Finkle Street Lane, at Wortley, who was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to 20 years of custody in his absence in May 2022. He was found guilty of conspiring to import huge amounts of class A drugs, conspiring to supply class A drugs, possessing class B drug ketamine with intent to supply, and to possessing cash from the proceeds of crime. | SYP

However, the 32-year-old, who was on bail when his case was heard, never appeared at court for sentencing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whenever he is caught, he will be in line to begin a 20-year prison sentence.

An investigation by the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (YHROCU) found McAllister played a key role in importing 90 kilos of cocaine and 10 kilos of heroin from the Netherlands to an industrial estate in Ecclesfield, Sheffield. The drugs had an estimated street value at the time of £9.5 million.

A further consignment of 11 kilos of cocaine and six kilos of heroin was intercepted before it arrived at an industrial estate in Penistone, Barnsley, and was estimated in court to have had a street value of more than £1.25 million.

Searches of a lock-up linked to McAllister resulted in the further discovery of 15 kilos of ketamine, while £25,000 in cash was found at his home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is described as a white male, of slim build, 5"11' tall with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information which may help to locate McAllister is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police by calling 101, quoting reference SYP-20251015-0679.

Or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.