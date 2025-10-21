Jonathan McAllister: Hunt still on for major drug dealer on the run since being handed 20-year prison sentence
Jonathan McAllister, formerly of Finkle Street Lane, Wortley, Barnsley, was found guilty in 2022 of conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin, conspiracy to supply ketamine, possessing criminal property and conspiracy to contravene customs laws.
However, the 32-year-old, who was on bail when his case was heard, never appeared at court for sentencing.
Whenever he is caught, he will be in line to begin a 20-year prison sentence.
An investigation by the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (YHROCU) found McAllister played a key role in importing 90 kilos of cocaine and 10 kilos of heroin from the Netherlands to an industrial estate in Ecclesfield, Sheffield. The drugs had an estimated street value at the time of £9.5 million.
A further consignment of 11 kilos of cocaine and six kilos of heroin was intercepted before it arrived at an industrial estate in Penistone, Barnsley, and was estimated in court to have had a street value of more than £1.25 million.
Searches of a lock-up linked to McAllister resulted in the further discovery of 15 kilos of ketamine, while £25,000 in cash was found at his home.
He is described as a white male, of slim build, 5"11' tall with dark brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information which may help to locate McAllister is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police by calling 101, quoting reference SYP-20251015-0679.
Or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.