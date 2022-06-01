Three South Yorkshire men get jail terms after police expose an international drug-smuggling operation

Sheffield Crown Court heard on May 30 how Jonathan McAllister, his brother Christopher McAllister and another man, Connor Bodkin, all from South Yorkshire, were all jailed for their part in a major drugs racket involving the importation and distribution of heroin and cocaine.

Judge Graham Reeds QC told the defendants: “Each three of you decided to become involved in the drugs business in a big way. Knowing what risks you were taking and knowing what would happen if you were caught.”

Prosecuting barrister Richard Thyne QC said the UK Border Force at Tamworth intercepted a consignment in May, 2020, that had arrived from the Netherlands bound for an industrial estate in Penistone, South Yorkshire, and its contents included around 13kg of cocaine and 6kg of heroin with a combined street value in excess of £1.25 million.

Mr Thyne added that during the previous three months seven other consignments had been successfully delivered but not intercepted, however he claimed that they too had contained significant quantities of class A drugs.

He said: “It is believed, based on the evidence, that the previous consignments involved around 90 kilos of cocaine and 10 kilos of heroin – in other words around 100 kilos of class A drugs, with a total value, if sold on the streets, of around £9.5 million.

“The prosecution case is that the evidence gathered in the course of the investigation demonstrates that the five defendants were involved in the importation of controlled drugs, or the onward supply of controlled drugs, or both.”

Mr Thyne said the first seven consignments were destined for a unit at Ecclesfield Industrial Estate, Sheffield, and these were delivered between February and April, 2020, and the final consignment which was intercepted on May 20, 2020, was destined for a unit at Laurence Works, on Sheffield Road, at Penistone.

Paperwork in both the McAllisters’ names was recovered from one container at Laurence Works, according to Mr Thyne, together with 14kg of ketamine hydrochloride valued at nearly £300,000 and crack cocaine valued at nearly £20,000.

A third unit at Hoyland, in Barnsley, was also linked to the operation, according to Mr Thyne, which contained packaging linked to the Ecclesfield Industrial Estate.

The court heard how police had carried out covert surveillance and both Jonathan and Christopher McAllister were linked by paperwork and keys to one of the industrial units and officers also uncovered the use of encrypted phones to help hide illegal activities.

Jonathan McAllister was also found to have £14,261 and 13,865 Euros with traces of heroin and ketamine and Christopher McAllister was found with £27,645 and 140 Euros.

Judge Graham Reeds QC said Jonathan McAllister had a leading role, buying and selling, and he had direct influence over those in the chain and he was linked to large quantities of ketamine as well.

Christopher McAllister was described by Judge Reeds as his brother’s “right-hand” and he knew what was coming in and going out, and Bodkin was described as an enthusiastic helper who understood the scale of the operation.

Defence barrister Mr Bentley said Christopher McAllister is effectively of previous good character and was a “warehouseman” who had not been involved in the transportation of drugs in the UK.

Bodkin’s involvement had been as a driver, according to defence barrister Ms Driver, but he had not been involved with the final consignment because he had been remanded in custody at that time.

Jonathan McAllister, aged 29, of Finkle Street Lane, Wortley, Sheffield, was found guilty after a trial of conspiring to import class A drugs, conspiring to supply class A drugs, possessing class B drug ketamine with intent to supply, and possessing cash from the proceeds of crime.

He was sentenced to 20 years of custody in his absence and is being sought by the authorities.

Christopher McAllister, aged 33, of Spring Gardens, Barnsley, was found guilty of conspiring to import class A drugs, conspiring to supply class A drugs, and possessing cash from the proceeds of crime. He was sentenced to 14 years of custody.