But in each case, they were actually communicating online with undercover police officers, or so-called “paedophile hunters.”
Those online conversations are what led to their downfall, allowing those on the other end to compile evidence against them, ultimately resulting in their convictions.
The majority of these offenders believed they were exchanging messages with children, some under the age of 12.
Two offenders, however, believed they were communicating with parents of young children, who shared their interest in child abuse.
Sheffield judges have sent each one of them to begin stints in prison, ranging in length from 16 months to 11 years.
1. Eight sex offenders snared by undercover cops & paedophile hunters online
Top row, left to right: Mark Best; Mark Priest; Andrew Spinks and Timothy Newberry. Bottom row, left to right: Jared Lamb; Lee Haughton; Darrel Kettleborough and Andrew Bowes
2. Jared Lamb: Jailed after detailing his plans to "train" & sexually abuse child
After police arrested Jared Lamb at Endcliffe Park at the conclusion of an undercover sting operation by South Yorkshire Police’s Internet Sexual Offences Team, the 46-year-old was found with a bottle of lubrication, a bottle of Bio-Oil, a laptop, mobile phone and a packet of jelly beans.
Prosecutor, Aaron Dinnes told the court that Lamb had planned to use the sweets to make the girl ‘feel at ease,’ while the purpose of the laptop was to show her pornography, as part of his intended campaign to ‘normalise’ the sexual acts he hoped to subject her to.
Lamb revealed his sick abuse plan to a man using the name ‘Tom’ with whom he had been communicating online, and the person he believed was the father of the girl he intended to abuse.
‘Tom’ was, in fact, an undercover police officer, and the girl did not exist, Sheffield Crown Court was told during a hearing held on November 1, 2024.
Following his arrest, Lamb was charged with two counts of attempting to arrange/ facilitate the commission of child sex offence, and three counts of distributing an indecent photograph/ pseudo-photograph of a child, all of which he pleaded guilty to at an earlier hearing.
Jailing Lamb, The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, described the case as ‘one of the worst of its kind’ and branded Lamb a ‘thoroughly wicked individual’.
Handing Lamb an 11-year sentence, comprising five years’ imprisonment and a six year extended licence, Judge Richardson told him: “I’ve come to the conclusion that severe punishment is demanded in this case.”
3. Mark Best: Jailed for 48 months after communicating with "13-year-old girl"
Mark Best, 57, of Baslow Road, at Totley, Sheffield, who has previous convictions for sex offences, struck up a conversation with several decoy online profiles, one of which claimed to be a 13-year-old girl. While sending explicit messages he said he could "go to prison" for what he was doing. The vigilante group eventually set him up to meet with an adult decoy and apprehended him. He was jailed for 48 months in January 2023, and deemed to be 'dangerous'.
https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/crime/sheffield-sex-offender-trapped-by-paedophile-hunters-said-he-was-glad-to-get-caught-4002272
4. Mark Priest: Jailed for sexual communications with decoy children
Mark Priest, 39, of Haggstones Road, Sheffield, was jailed for three years and nine months at Sheffield Crown Court on May 17, 2024, for several offences.
They include three counts of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, three counts of attempting to cause a child aged under 13 to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity, engaging in sexual communication with a child, inciting a child to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity, and inciting a child to engage in penetrative sexual activity.
In each of these offences, Priest believed he was communicating with the profile of a real child online, but was in fact speaking with undercover police. | SYP