After police arrested Jared Lamb at Endcliffe Park at the conclusion of an undercover sting operation by South Yorkshire Police’s Internet Sexual Offences Team, the 46-year-old was found with a bottle of lubrication, a bottle of Bio-Oil, a laptop, mobile phone and a packet of jelly beans. Prosecutor, Aaron Dinnes told the court that Lamb had planned to use the sweets to make the girl ‘feel at ease,’ while the purpose of the laptop was to show her pornography, as part of his intended campaign to ‘normalise’ the sexual acts he hoped to subject her to. Lamb revealed his sick abuse plan to a man using the name ‘Tom’ with whom he had been communicating online, and the person he believed was the father of the girl he intended to abuse. ‘Tom’ was, in fact, an undercover police officer, and the girl did not exist, Sheffield Crown Court was told during a hearing held on November 1, 2024. Following his arrest, Lamb was charged with two counts of attempting to arrange/ facilitate the commission of child sex offence, and three counts of distributing an indecent photograph/ pseudo-photograph of a child, all of which he pleaded guilty to at an earlier hearing. Jailing Lamb, The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, described the case as ‘one of the worst of its kind’ and branded Lamb a ‘thoroughly wicked individual’. Handing Lamb an 11-year sentence, comprising five years’ imprisonment and a six year extended licence, Judge Richardson told him: “I’ve come to the conclusion that severe punishment is demanded in this case.” | SYP