Man and woman arrested over slavery offences after police visit Chesterfield car wash
A man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of slavery offences after a police visit to a Chesterfield car wash.
Officers from Derbyshire Constabulary’s modern slavery team found three men, who they believe were being exploited, working at the Spick and Span car wash in Brimington Road on Wednesday, July 10.
A 45-year-old Chesterfield woman was arrested on suspicion of holding a person in slavery or servitude and for offences under the Proceeds of Crime Act.
A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of holding a person in slavery or servitude.
They have both been released on police bail as enquiries continue.
Detective Sergeant Andy Wright, from Derbyshire Constabulary’s specialist modern slavery unit, said: “In Derbyshire we take the issue of modern slavery extremely seriously and we work closely with partner organisations to protect victims.
“Unscrupulous criminals will prey on vulnerable people who can be kept in dangerous conditions, threatened with physical violence and forced to work for little, and in some cases, no pay.
“A vital source of intelligence regarding modern slavery is the people of Derbyshire. Slaves may not always be obvious but there are thousands of people in the UK who are being kept in servitude every single day.
“You could come in to contact with someone who is victim of modern slavery without even realising it. Some of the signs are physical - the people you see may look unkempt or malnourished and have untreated injuries.
“Other signs can be less obvious – they may be picked up and dropped off for work at unusual times, they may have someone that speaks on their behalf and the money you pay them maybe immediately taken from them.
“If you recognise any of the above signs and suspect someone may be a victim of modern slavery, tell someone. You will always be taken seriously and protection and support is available.”
To report concerns or seek advice contact the Modern Slavery Helpline, confidentially, on 08000 121 700.