Joey Barton appears in court in Sheffield charged with assaulting former Barnsley FC boss

Ex-England footballer and now Fleetwood manager Joey Barton has appeared in court in Sheffield today accused of assault.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 12:16 pm
Updated Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 12:17 pm

Barton, aged 37, who will go on trial next year, is accused of assaulting former Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel during an incident at Barnsley’s Oakwell stadium following a League One match in April.

CRIME: Police called in to tackle Bonfire Night firework yobs in Sheffield

He is alleged to have pushed Mr Stendell during the incident, leaving him with a damaged tooth.

Former England international Joey Barton leaving Sheffield Crown Court (Picture: Dave Higgens/PA Wire)

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

LATEST: Boy, 17, arrested over robbery of elderly woman in Sheffield

The ex-England midfielder pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm when he appeared at Sheffield Crown Court this morning.

Read More

Read More
Sheffield United player set for court appearance after drink driving arrest

A provisional trial date has been set for June 1, 2020.

Barton, of Fox Bank Close, in Widnes, Cheshire, stood in the glass-fronted dock, flanked by a security officer, for the 15-minute appearance.

He spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth and that he is a UK national.

Wearing a dark blue jacket over an open-necked light blue shirt and sporting glasses, he also spoke to enter his not guilty plea to the single charge.

The ex-Manchester City, Newcastle and Burnley player was charged following an incident in the tunnel after the match between Barnsley and Fleetwood, which ended in a 4-2 victory for the home team.

Barton was granted unconditional bail by Judge Jeremy Richardson QC.