Barton, aged 37, who will go on trial next year, is accused of assaulting former Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel during an incident at Barnsley’s Oakwell stadium following a League One match in April.

He is alleged to have pushed Mr Stendell during the incident, leaving him with a damaged tooth.

Former England international Joey Barton leaving Sheffield Crown Court (Picture: Dave Higgens/PA Wire)

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ex-England midfielder pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm when he appeared at Sheffield Crown Court this morning.

A provisional trial date has been set for June 1, 2020.

Barton, of Fox Bank Close, in Widnes, Cheshire, stood in the glass-fronted dock, flanked by a security officer, for the 15-minute appearance.

He spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth and that he is a UK national.

Wearing a dark blue jacket over an open-necked light blue shirt and sporting glasses, he also spoke to enter his not guilty plea to the single charge.

The ex-Manchester City, Newcastle and Burnley player was charged following an incident in the tunnel after the match between Barnsley and Fleetwood, which ended in a 4-2 victory for the home team.