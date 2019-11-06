Joey Barton appears in court in Sheffield charged with assaulting former Barnsley FC boss
Ex-England footballer and now Fleetwood manager Joey Barton has appeared in court in Sheffield today accused of assault.
Barton, aged 37, who will go on trial next year, is accused of assaulting former Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel during an incident at Barnsley’s Oakwell stadium following a League One match in April.
He is alleged to have pushed Mr Stendell during the incident, leaving him with a damaged tooth.
The ex-England midfielder pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm when he appeared at Sheffield Crown Court this morning.
A provisional trial date has been set for June 1, 2020.
Barton, of Fox Bank Close, in Widnes, Cheshire, stood in the glass-fronted dock, flanked by a security officer, for the 15-minute appearance.
He spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth and that he is a UK national.
Wearing a dark blue jacket over an open-necked light blue shirt and sporting glasses, he also spoke to enter his not guilty plea to the single charge.
The ex-Manchester City, Newcastle and Burnley player was charged following an incident in the tunnel after the match between Barnsley and Fleetwood, which ended in a 4-2 victory for the home team.
Barton was granted unconditional bail by Judge Jeremy Richardson QC.