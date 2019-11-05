Officers have responded to a number of incidents across the city following various reports of anti-social behaviour and people letting off fireworks in the street.

A gang of youths setting off fireworks were ordered to disperse in Raby Street, Tinsley while there were also reports of youngsters setting off pyrotechnics near Fieldhead Road.

Police have dealt with a number of Bonfire Night incidents in Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the evening seems to have passed off relatively quietly so far compared to previous years.

In 2015, the Abbeydale Road area, was badly hit and five teenagers were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder after a night of chaos.

Three policemen were injured in the mayhem after being hit by fireworks after terrified residents dialled 999 to report rival gangs of about 30 youths with rockets and bangers shooting fireworks at each other.

But since then, police have stepped up patrols in the area and over the past few weeks there have only been a few isolated incidents of youths setting off fireworks.

The Star joined a patrol with officers from the Sheffield South West Neighbourhood Policing Team earlier tonight to get a taste of what police have to put up with on one of the busiest nights of the year.

Last year, the force control room received more than 2,500 calls – but this year police have been aiming to nip any potential problems in the bud by carrying out a number of initiatives in the lead up to November 5.

This includes test purchasing at shops to ensure fireworks are being sold safely and not to those under age as well as ensuring stockists are correctly licenced.

Officers have also been taking a low-key approach to ensure they are not in the firing line.

PC Ben Brown said: “We have to approach jobs carefully.

“If we go in heavy handed, it can end up with the fireworks being targeted at the officers. Sometimes the best way is to monitor the situation without the risk of inflaming things.”

During the course of the evening, several calls came in, with police using a section 35 order to disperse a gang letting off fireworks in public in Tinsley.

Officers also witnessed and dealt with a group of youngsters setting off fireworks outside a shop in Fieldhead Road.

Over the course of this year’s so-called ‘Dark Nights’ campaign, officers have been focusing their attentions on areas such as Firth Park, Lowedges and the so-called Abbeydale corridor where problems have been reported in the past.

Added PC Brown: “If we see groups in the street, we engage them in conversation, find out what they are doing and what they are up to. Generally, we don’t get too many calls about people letting off fireworks but we have a visible and high profile presence on Bonfire Night in case anything happens.”