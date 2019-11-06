Boy, 17, arrested over robbery of elderly woman in Sheffield
A boy, aged 17, has been arrested and is in police custody this morning over the robbery of an elderly woman in Sheffield.
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 11:15 am
Updated
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 11:57 am
He was arrested on suspicion of robbery after South Yorkshire Police issued CCTV footage showing an 80-year-old woman being targeted by a robber in a gennel off Little Norton Lane, Meadowhead, at 5.15pm on Wednesday, October 30.
The robber asked the woman for some money for a taxi and bus fare and when she refused to hand any over and attempted to walk away he grabbed her handbag and she was knocked to the ground
Anyone with any information should call 101 and quote crime reference number 14/164727/19 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.