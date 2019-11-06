He was arrested on suspicion of robbery after South Yorkshire Police issued CCTV footage showing an 80-year-old woman being targeted by a robber in a gennel off Little Norton Lane, Meadowhead, at 5.15pm on Wednesday, October 30.

The robber asked the woman for some money for a taxi and bus fare and when she refused to hand any over and attempted to walk away he grabbed her handbag and she was knocked to the ground

An elderly woman ended up on the ground after a robbery in which her handbag was stolen in Sheffield

