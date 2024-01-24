Joanne Medley: Sheffield dealer found with four types of drugs stashed amphetamines in her freezer
A Sheffield woman who was hiding an illicit stash of Class A drugs in her home is beginning a prison sentence.
The home of Joanne Medley in Widdop Close, Castlebeck, Sheffield was raided by officers after they executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
The 53-year-old was arrested and detained at the scene, with officers finding a small bag of heroin in her dressing gown pocket.
Further searches of the property saw officers discover amphetamine in the kitchen freezer, cocaine in the living room and morphine tablets on the windowsill.
During her police interview, Medley said the drugs were for personal use, but officers also found digital scales, a burner phone, cling film packaging, cutting agents and over £5,000 in cash.
That money could not be accounted for, and Medley was charged with possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs, concealing or disguising criminal property and possession of cocaine.
She pleaded guilty to all the charges at Sheffield Crown Court on December 6, 2023 and was jailed for three years at the same court on Thursday (January 18, 2023).
Speaking after Medley was jailed, PC Ameur Bacha, officer in the case, said: "This was a very complex investigation spanning a number of months and involving various colleagues from different investigative teams.
"Medley said the drugs were for personal use but the elaborate set-up we discovered inside her home clearly suggested otherwise.
"People shouldn't have to put up with drug dealing in their communities and it's encouraging to know Medley has been removed from the network.
"Drug supply is often linked to organised crime and we will not allow these unscrupulous dealers to wreak havoc and misery on people in South Yorkshire."
