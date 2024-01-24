Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Yet another award has come the way of Sheffield’s legendary 85-year-old fundraiser 'The Man with the Pram.'

John Burkhill will receive the 'Community Hero' award at the Yorkshire Awards in recognition of raising £1 million for Macmillan Cancer Support.

John Burkhill, already owner of two BEMs and the Pride of Britain Award 2023, will now also receive the 'Community Hero' prize at the Yorkshire Awards, held by The Yorkshire Society.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spectacular Gala Dinner and Awards on March 1 by The Yorkshire Society will honour those who have made their region proud and demonstrated their love for, and commitment to, Yorkshire.

John was the talk of the town in May 2023 when he achieved his goal of raising £1,000,000 for Macmillan Cancer Research, earning him the Pride of Britain Award and adoration nationwide.

All of John’s fundraising is in memory of his wife June, whom he lost to cancer, and their daughter, Karen, who died during a routine operation at 29.

John said: "I’m absolutely honoured and thrilled to get another award like this, especially a 'Yorkshire'! We’ve got the best people on earth in Sheffield and Yorkshire, so this is a great, great honour. But I think I’ll need a new shelf to put this award on."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John announced he would 'carry on' with his remarkable fundraising efforts for Macmillan, despite reaching his dream target, and has partaken in 1,044 official races to date, with more to come throughout the year.

"I’ve got to carry on," says John. "There are so many people out there who need help so I’ll keep on going as long as possible. As long as I can put one foot in front of the other, I’ll be out and about. This cancer really is a terrible thing, but I want people to know they aren’t alone and I know what they’re going through."

Incredibly, John’s fundraising is approaching the £1.1million mark, having seen an uplift in donations in his bucket and online.

"It really is incredible," says John. "I must thank each and everyone who has donated. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, it’s you – the people – who have done this. It’s not me."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phillip Bell, Chief Executive of The Yorkshire Society, said: "We have all admired John's selfless fundraising for Macmillan for a long time, but to see him reach the £1million milestone last year was genuinely inspiring.

"The Yorkshire Awards are given on behalf of the people of Yorkshire to those who not only achieve great things but make Yorkshire proud and John has certainly done that, setting a genuine example for everyone".