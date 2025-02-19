Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have discovered a huge £800,000 cannabis factory in South Yorkshire.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The drug den was found after suspicious officers spotted a hole in the roof of a building just outside the city centre.

SYP discovered an £800,00 cannabis factory | SYP

In the early hours of Monday (February 17), while responding to a separate incident involving a reported break-in, officers made further enquiries into a building in South Parade which had a noticeable hole in its roof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This led to the discovery of a sophisticated cannabis set up with around 900 plants being grown on different floors of the property.

Police found and £800,000 cannabis factory while officers were dealing with another incident | SYP

A car, which was seen driving away from the scene of the break-in at an excessive speed, was stopped that same morning by Nottinghamshire Police, with three people arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary. They have since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Sergeant Martin Maw, of Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "This was a sophisticated and significant cannabis factory hidden inside a building on the outskirts of Doncaster city centre.

"The electricity had been bypassed both inside and outside the property, posing a significant fire risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Urgent repair works have had to be carried out on the roadside and exterior of the property, and the address has since been made safe following intervention by our officers.

"Cannabis factories like this one go far beyond the simple street deal and are more often than not linked to organised crime groups who are responsible for spreading violence, fear and terror in our local communities.

"We will continue dismantling these cannabis factories to make our streets and neighbourhoods safer and I would urge anyone with concerns about drug dealing, supplying or cannabis cultivations in their area to please contact us so we can investigate."

Police have released photos showing the inside of a cannabis factory discovered in Doncaster | SYP

If you are worried about the supply or production of drugs in your local area or want to report any signs of criminal activity, contact SYP on 101 or via its website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If a crime is in progress or in an emergency, always call 999.

If you wish to report information anonymously, you can do so via the independent charity Crimestoppers. You can call them on freephone 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.