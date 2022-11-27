Everything known about Sheffield double murder as community are left in 'shock' over death of 'lovely' couple

As detectives work to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths of a man and woman, both in their 70s, who were pronounced dead at a property in Terrey Road, Totley earlier today (Sunday, November 27), here is everything we know so far.

The details known so far

- South Yorkshire Police were called at just after 10.15am this morning (Sunday, November 27) to reports of concern for welfare at a property on Terrey Road, Totley.

The property on Terrey Road, Totley where a man and woman in their 70s were pronounced dead earlier today remained under police guard this afternoon

- The emergency services attended at the property and a man and a woman, both in their 70s, were found critically injured.

- Both the man and the woman were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Murder investigation launched and arrest made

- A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police confirmed the force had arrested a 51-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

- At the time of the last police update at approximately 12.50pm today, the individual arrested remained in police custody.

What neighbours and residents had to say

- A neighbour described the man and woman who passed away earlier today as ‘lovely,’ and said the ‘community is in shock’.

- They are believed to be a couple who have lived on Terrey Road for several years

The scene

- The scene of the incident remained under police guard this afternoon, and members of South Yorkshire Police’s Crime Scene Investigation team were seen to be at work in the property.

- Detectives were seen visiting another property on the street this afternoon.

- A drone was seen flying overhead, but it is not clear whether this belonged to South Yorkshire Police or another party.

‘Our thoughts remain with families of the pair who have sadly lost their lives this morning’

Chief Superintendent Shelley Hemsley, from Sheffield district, said: “This incident will have no doubt caused a lot of concern within the community and our thoughts remain with the families of the pair who have sadly lost their lives this morning.

“We have a number of officers at the scene and expect them to be there for quite some time today as we carry out a thorough investigation.”

Appeal for information

Chf Supt Hemsley urged anyone with information ‘no matter how small it may seem’ to contact the force.

Information can be passed to South Yorkshire Police by calling 101 quoting log number 305 of November 27, 2022.

You can also use the force’s online portal at http://www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/