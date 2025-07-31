Jail for rogue waste collector from Sheffield who advertised on social media and dumped rubbish at roadside
Dwayne Simpson, of Moor Crescent, Mosborough, pleaded not guilty to three offences including illegally depositing waste and failing to comply with notices requiring the production of a waste carrier licence, waste transfer notes and information relevant to the investigation.
But at Chesterfield Magistrate’s Court on July 17, he was found guilty and jailed for 13 weeks.
He was also ordered to pay North East Derbyshire District Council’s costs of £4,409.21.
Simpson operated a waste collection service advertised on social media and in March 2024 a vehicle was witnessed dumping waste on Gashouse Lane, Eckington, by a member of the public.
They obtained the vehicle registration and reported it to Environmental Health who launched an investigation.
North East Derbyshire District Council was able to trace where the waste originated from after finding evidence in the fly-tipped waste linking it to properties in Sheffield.
Simpson had collected the waste from the properties and was paid £70 by each victim.
He did not have the relevant waste carrier licence at the time.
Councillor Stephen Pickering said: “This case will hopefully send a clear message: we will not tolerate illegal waste activity in North East Derbyshire. Rogue operators who ignore the law and blight our communities will be investigated and prosecuted.”