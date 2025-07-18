Worsbrough man sentenced for dumping waste outside church
Harvey Bratby, 24, of Monkspring, admitted to fly-tipping and operating without a waste carrier licence after an investigation by Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council’s neighbourhood wardens.
The fly-tipping was discovered in September 2024, next to St Thomas Church on Bank End Road, Worsbrough. Following enquiries, officers identified Bratby as the offender.
After failing to appear at an initial court hearing, Bratby was arrested and held in custody for several hours before appearing at Barnsley Magistrates’ Court, where he pleaded guilty to both offences.
He was handed a 12-month community order and must complete 150 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay a £514 fine.
Councillor Wendy Cain, cabinet spokesperson for public health and communities at BMBC said: “This prosecution continues our hard line against fly-tipping across the borough, and we will prosecute anyone who we find responsible for blighting our communities.
“I welcome the sentence that has been handed down to Mr Bratby to show that we won’t tolerate this behaviour within Barnsley.”
The council is encouraging residents to report any fly-tipping or suspicious waste disposal activity through its website.
