Rotherham Council revealed the cause of recent ‘litter chaos’ at Rother Valley Country Park.

Visitors to Rother Valley Country Park in Rotherham were met with an unpleasant sight last weekend (July 20) as piles of rubbish were left scattered along the water’s edge.

Photos shared with The Star revealed black bin bags, discarded water bottles and even two abandoned barbecues littering the grassy areas.

A generator was also reportedly left behind at the site.

Birds wandered amidst the mess, highlighting the impact on the natural environment.

Local residents expressed frustration over the ongoing problem, which they say has worsened over recent weeks.

Many fear that such littering could harm wildlife and spoil the enjoyment of the park for other visitors.

In response, Rotherham Council’s Strategic Director for Regeneration and Environment, Andrew Bramidge, confirmed the rubbish was the aftermath of an unauthorised event.

The council is investigating the incident and considering enforcement action against those responsible.

“We encourage residents to enjoy our parks and green spaces, but large gatherings must have the required permits and planning permission,” Mr Bramidge said.

“The council is committed to keeping the borough clean, safe, and welcoming, and we take littering and fly-tipping offences seriously.”

He added that park rangers play a vital role in protecting the area and urged visitors to be respectful by using litter bins or taking their rubbish home, especially during warmer weather when littering tends to increase.

Residents are reminded they can report any anti-social behaviour, including littering, via the council’s website.

To report issues at Rother Valley Country Park, visit: www.rotherham.gov.uk/parkwatch