A Sheffield man who sexually assaulted two terrified teenage girls on the railway network last year has been jailed.

Jahziah Thompson, of Campo Lane, Sheffield, was 24 when he approached and assaulted the teenagers in two seperate incidents in February and May 2023.

Nottingham Magistrates Court heard how Thompson approached his first victim, who was 15 at the time, on a train from Mansfield to Worksop on February 23, 2023.

He moved seats to sit opposite her and began speaking to her, asking her to follow him on social media. The girl told Thompson she was 15, but, underterred, he began making comments about her appearance.

When the girl attempted to move seats, Thompson stopped her and sexually assaulted her.

Even once the girl had left the train, Thompson followed her to the car park, where she was being picked up, even attempting to continue speaking to her once she was in the car.

Jahziah Thompson has been jailed for 12 months after sexually assaulting two teenage girls.

Three months later, Thompson struck again, approaching a 17-year-old girl as she made her way to Mansfield station.

He engaged her in conversation, asking if she had any change before joining her in the platform shelter.

Thompson began asking the girl sexual questions and asked for her number before grabbing her and sexually assaulting her.

Thompson carried out one of his assaults in a shelter at Mansfield station.

Only when another person entered the shelter was the girl able to move away from Thompson and board a train.

Investigating officer DC Kristene Lawrence said: "These were truly terrifying assaults, and both girls still struggle with what happened to them. Both remain deeply traumatised by Thompson's lewd and despicable assaults.

"Thanks to their bravery Thompson is now behind bars.

"We will stop at nothing to deter, pursue, arrest and bring sex offenders on the railway network to justice. We urge everyone to save 61016 to their phones and download the Railway Guardian before you travel so you can discreetly get in touch with us if you need us."

Thompson was jailed for 12 months at Nottingham Magistrates' Court after pleading guilty to two offences of sexual assault by touching.