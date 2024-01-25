Jahziah Thompson: Sheffield man jailed for sexually assaulting two teenage girls on rail network
The girls were 15 and 17 at the time of the assaults.
A Sheffield man who sexually assaulted two terrified teenage girls on the railway network last year has been jailed.
Jahziah Thompson, of Campo Lane, Sheffield, was 24 when he approached and assaulted the teenagers in two seperate incidents in February and May 2023.
Nottingham Magistrates Court heard how Thompson approached his first victim, who was 15 at the time, on a train from Mansfield to Worksop on February 23, 2023.
He moved seats to sit opposite her and began speaking to her, asking her to follow him on social media. The girl told Thompson she was 15, but, underterred, he began making comments about her appearance.
When the girl attempted to move seats, Thompson stopped her and sexually assaulted her.
Even once the girl had left the train, Thompson followed her to the car park, where she was being picked up, even attempting to continue speaking to her once she was in the car.
Three months later, Thompson struck again, approaching a 17-year-old girl as she made her way to Mansfield station.
He engaged her in conversation, asking if she had any change before joining her in the platform shelter.
Thompson began asking the girl sexual questions and asked for her number before grabbing her and sexually assaulting her.
Only when another person entered the shelter was the girl able to move away from Thompson and board a train.
Investigating officer DC Kristene Lawrence said: "These were truly terrifying assaults, and both girls still struggle with what happened to them. Both remain deeply traumatised by Thompson's lewd and despicable assaults.
"Thanks to their bravery Thompson is now behind bars.
"We will stop at nothing to deter, pursue, arrest and bring sex offenders on the railway network to justice. We urge everyone to save 61016 to their phones and download the Railway Guardian before you travel so you can discreetly get in touch with us if you need us."
Thompson was jailed for 12 months at Nottingham Magistrates' Court after pleading guilty to two offences of sexual assault by touching.
He was also given a seven year Sexual Harm Prevention Order which prevents him from entering any railway station except for the purpose of travelling; approaching, touching or communicating with any female under 18 years of age; sitting immediately next to or opposite any lone female whilst on any form of public transport or at any railway station and to move seats and or stand away if a lone female sits next to him; remaining in a train carriage in which there is only a lone female occupant; using the internet, social media or telecommunications to directly communicate with any female under the age of 18; undertaking any work (paid, unpaid or voluntary) which is likely to allow him unsupervised contact with a female under 18 years of age.