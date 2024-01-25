Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This adorable litter of pups was abandoned at a South Yorkshire police station.

This adorable litter of pups was abandoned at a Barnsley police station

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The black and white pups were discovered at Goldthorpe police station, Barnsley, last night and were taken to a vet to be checked over before being handed over to the town's dog wardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A photo of the pups snuggled together in a basket was shared on social media by the Barnsley North East neighbourhood policing team.

Scores of people posted comments about the pups.

A number expressed concern for the pups' mother.

Others said it was better that the pups had been left in a safe place rather than dumped elsewhere.

Kelly Webster posted: "Everybody’s so quick to judge. We don’t know the person's circumstances surrounding them leaving the pups at the police station. Maybe there was no other way around this situation."

Megan Ince agreed and added: "I think ‘cruel to abandon’ them is the wrong phrase here. If they don’t have the time, funds or space to be able to care for them properly, then they’ve done the right thing, in order for the pups to find the best care."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura Exley added: "Thankfully they were abandoned somewhere safe and not dumped by the side of the road. Hopefully they go to safe homes."

Rachel Cooke said: "Hope they find loving homes."

Questions have been raised about the breed of the pups.

Clare McKenning asked: "If these are XL Bullies, what happens to them?"

Gavin Scott also asked what breed the pups are.