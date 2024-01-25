Plea for more pedestrian crossings on Sheffield streets
Coun Ibby Ullah welcomed plans for nine new crossings included in a list of spending schemes approved by a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s finance committee (January 23).
Coun Ullah highlighted the proposals to create a new crossing on Myrtle Road and one on Osborne Road, which are both in his Nether Edge and Sharrow council ward.
He added: “I can suggest a number of places in my ward that would benefit from a crossing – if officers can place a shout-out for other sources of funding, that would be really good.”
The committee heard that each of the council’s seven LACs (local area committees) were allowed to nominate one crossing in their area.
These are:
- Shay House Lane, proposed by North LAC
- Myrtle Road, South LAC
- Selbourne Road, South West LAC
- Howard Road, Central LAC
- Jenkin Road, North East LAC
- Staniforth Road, East LAC
- Birley Spa Lane, South East LAC.
The Osborne Road crossing proposal comes out of the Active Travel Neighbourhood established in Nether Edge.
The ninth will be a light-controlled crossing on the junction of Hill Street and London Road in Highfield. This had already been approved but the budget for its design has now been increased from £280k to £287k.
A report to the committee said: “As a result of a number of collisions near the junction, it is also proposed to close Hill Street both ways at its junction with London Road to motor vehicles but allow use by cyclists to ensure pedestrian safety when using the new light-controlled crossing.”