Coun Ibby Ullah welcomed plans for nine new crossings included in a list of spending schemes approved by a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s finance committee (January 23).

Coun Ullah highlighted the proposals to create a new crossing on Myrtle Road and one on Osborne Road, which are both in his Nether Edge and Sharrow council ward.

He added: “I can suggest a number of places in my ward that would benefit from a crossing – if officers can place a shout-out for other sources of funding, that would be really good.”

A Google Maps view of the junction of London Road and Hill Street, where Sheffield Council is planning a light-controlled pedestrian crossing and closure of the side street to road traffic

The committee heard that each of the council’s seven LACs (local area committees) were allowed to nominate one crossing in their area.

These are:

A Google Maps image of the junction of Psalter Lane and Osborne Road, Nether Edge, Sheffield where a new pedestrian crossing will help to improve road safety

Shay House Lane, proposed by North LAC

Myrtle Road, South LAC

Selbourne Road, South West LAC

Howard Road, Central LAC

Jenkin Road, North East LAC

Staniforth Road, East LAC

Birley Spa Lane, South East LAC.

The Osborne Road crossing proposal comes out of the Active Travel Neighbourhood established in Nether Edge.

The ninth will be a light-controlled crossing on the junction of Hill Street and London Road in Highfield. This had already been approved but the budget for its design has now been increased from £280k to £287k.

