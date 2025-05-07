Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“I've never been so fearful for my dogs’ safety, my partner’s or my own.”

A woman has described how a loose bull breed dog ran across four lanes of traffic to attack her dogs she was walking.

The incident took place on London Road, Sheffield, on Friday afternoon (May 2), leaving one of her dogs with injuries that required veterinary treatment.

The loose bull breed dog responsible for the attack has been described as “aggressive” by the owner of the collie dogs it targeted.

The incident took place on London Road, Sheffield on Friday afternoon (May 2, 2025), leaving a dog with injuries that required veterinary treatment | Adobe/Google

She said: “This dog ran across four lanes of traffic with the intent of attacking our on-lead collies. It went from one dog to the next whilst we attempted to kick it off them.

“I can genuinely say, I've never been so fearful for my dogs’ safety, my partner’s or my own.

“We eventually managed to kick the dog away from our collies, when it was grabbed by the owner’s friend. This dog had no collar and was wildly out of control. The attack took place without the owner present.

“My youngest and smallest dog, a rescue himself, was injured during the attack and required immediate first aid and a trip to the vets. We are very lucky that he and the other two are alive.”

She has raised concerns about the time it took police to take a statement from her, claiming she was visited by officers around 40 hours later on Sunday afternoon (May 4).

She continued: “As of yet, I haven't had confirmation that this dog has been seized or the owner spoken to.

“I'm extremely concerned that this dog will be out of control again, particularly with it being in the area of a primary school and heavy foot traffic.

“This dog behaved so aggressively that we were extremely lucky that we walked away without worse injuries. It was extremely frightening and I feel terrified to leave the house and walk in my local area with or without my dogs.

“My dogs are all competing agility dogs, this attack may have affected them so deeply psychologically that we may have to retire from the sport entirely, which is devastating.”

South Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation into the incident, a spokesperson for the force confirmed.

They added: “On Friday, May 2, at 7pm we received a call to report a dog dangerously out of control in Sheffield earlier in the day.

“It is understood that around 4.20pm a woman was walking her three dogs along London Road when she was approached by a loose dog, believed to be a bull breed, which began attacking her dogs.

“One of her dogs, suffered puncture wounds to its paw and required veterinary treatment.

“The victim informed call centre staff that the owner of the dog had collected their dog and secured it, reducing the risk posed.

“Officers later attended the woman’s address to obtain a statement and details, and an investigation has been launched to ascertain the circumstances and identify the dog and owner.”

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney added: “Every day we receive on average five reports of dogs dangerously out of control, causing fear or harm in our communities.

“We do not have an infinite number of officers and resources, and the prioritisation of emergency incidents must take priority.

“Every call that is received into our control room is risk assessed for safeguarding concerns and threats.

“Our call handlers established that the risk this dog posed to our communities had reduced after the owner had collected and secured the dog.

“A thorough investigation will now be carried out and anyone who can assist is urged to get in touch.”

Anyone with information about the incident who has not yet contacted police is asked to get in touch, quoting incident number 905 of February 2, 2025.