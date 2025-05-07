Ferham Park Avenue: Three injured and six arrested after fight breaks out on residential Rotherham street

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 7th May 2025, 08:40 BST
Police are investigating, after three people were injured and six people were arrested following a fight on a Rotherham street.

The disturbance is reported to have taken place on Ferham Park Avenue, Ferham, yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, May 6), with police called at 3.37pm.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is reported that a number of people were fighting at the location.

The disturbance is reported to have taken place on Ferham Park Avenue in the Ferham area of Rotherham yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, May 6), with police called in connection with the incident at 3.37pm | Adobe/Google

“Officers attended and arrested six people.

“One person was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and a five people were arrested on suspicion of public order offences.

“Three individuals are reported to have received minor injuries.”

Police remained at the scene, and Ferham Park Avenue was closed for around two hours, in the wake of the incident.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.

