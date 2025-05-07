Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are investigating, after three people were injured and six people were arrested following a fight on a Rotherham street.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The disturbance is reported to have taken place on Ferham Park Avenue, Ferham, yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, May 6), with police called at 3.37pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is reported that a number of people were fighting at the location.

The disturbance is reported to have taken place on Ferham Park Avenue in the Ferham area of Rotherham yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, May 6), with police called in connection with the incident at 3.37pm | Adobe/Google

“Officers attended and arrested six people.

“One person was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and a five people were arrested on suspicion of public order offences.

“Three individuals are reported to have received minor injuries.”

Police remained at the scene, and Ferham Park Avenue was closed for around two hours, in the wake of the incident.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.