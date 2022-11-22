Carlo Gianinni, aged 34, was killed in Manor Fields Park, off City Road, in May. His death so far remains undetected. Arrests have been made but nobody has yet been charged.

Following a new appeal for information by South Yorkshire Police, Carlo’s mum, Rosalba Galluzzo, from Italy, shared her heartbreak in a Facebook post. She said: “I am Carlo’s mother, our life stopped for six months. Try to imagine what we felt when they told me on the phone that they killed my Carletto.

“I look at his picture and talk to him, I apologise that I could not protect him, he had many dreams, many projects, he loved life, his family and friends. He was very good at her job.

Carlo Giannini was stabbed to death in a Sheffield park in May. His killer remains at large

“You can’t die like that, whatever happened, people don’t kill. My Carlo won’t come back to life but it’s not right that evil goes unpunished. May he find peace, my Carletto.”

Carlo, an Italian chef, lived and worked in Sheffield.

DCI Rebecca Hodgman, leading the police hunt for the killer, said: “What if this was one of your family members. Would you want someone to come forward?

Carlo was caught on CCTV cameras entering Manor Fields Park at 5am on Thursday, May 12 at 1.18am but his movements up until his death are unknown. CCTV trawls, witness appeals and evidence gathering are yet to establish what happened that morning, and how he came to be stabbed.

Another relative, Valentina Argentiero, posted: “It only took a second and our Carlo lost everything. Everything he lived, fought and dreamed for. How much is a man’s life worth?

“He will never again have the chance to work, to go out to dinner, to laugh, to hug, to hang out with friends.

“Carlo is a son, a brother, a brother-in-law, an uncle, a nephew, a cousin, a friend – any of us could be Carlo and each of us could be related to a Carlo.”

