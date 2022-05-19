A second man has been arrested over the death of Sheffield pizza chef Carlo Giannini

Detectives investigating the death, after Mr Giannini’s body was found in Manor Fields Park, on City Road, last week, have today made what is the second arrest in the case.

Mr Giannini, aged 34, was originally from Italy but had moved to Sheffield, and a post mortem examination found he died from a stab wound. His family are being supported by specialist officers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers launched a murder investigation last week.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said today: “A 17-year-old boy from Sheffield has today (Thursday 19 May) been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody at this time.

“This arrest is the second made in the investigation. Yesterday (Wednesday May 18), officers arrested an 18-year-old man from Sheffield on a suspicion of a number of offences. One of these is murder. He has been bailed.

MANOR FIELD PARK MURDER: ‘Not again’ say residents as body found at City Road beauty spot in Sheffield

“The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are keen to speak to more witnesses who may have seen or heard something which could help them in the lead up to Carlo’s death.

“If you have any information which could assist our officers, please contact 101 quoting incident number 122 of 12 May. You can also pass information directly to the incident room via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY22K04-PO1”

“Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.”

Police were called at 5.05am on Thursday, May 12, by a member of the public who found the body while out walking.