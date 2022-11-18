After six months of investigation including CCTV trawls, witness appeals and evidence gathering, South Yorkshire Police are yet to find out what happened the morning Carlo was murdered and how he was stabbed. Detective Chief Inspector, Rebecca Hodgman has been left frustrated during her enquiries as witnesses haven’t come forward.

She said: “It’s really difficult for me to get my head around the fact we have a man killed in the middle of Sheffield and absolutely nobody is coming forward to talk about it.

“This is the first job I have had where we are six months in and we are finding it difficult to move forward.”

Carlo Giannini's family issued a plea for information from their Italy home last Saturday.

Carlo was found dead in Manor Fields Park in the early hours of May 12, 2022 and it is believed he entered the park around 01.18am that morning. His family issued a plea for answers from their home in Italy last Saturday, the six-month mark from when Carlo’s body was found.

DCI Hodgman said: “Somebody has got to know something. Someone is going to have said something, someone’s behaviour is going to have changed. What if it was your brother? Or your dad? Or your boyfriend?

“Please, take a moment and think about what if this was one of your family members. Would you want someone to come forward? Even if you’ve got a bit of information you may think is irrelevant, it might be a really small piece in a bigger puzzle, which may be vital in identifying and locating Carlo’s killer.”

DCI Hodgman explained the witness appeals are so crucial to the investigation due to the difficulties investigating in a large public park. She said Manor Park has “more than 16 entrances and exits” and “the main challenges have been narrowing those down”.

She said: “If you find a person in a house, then the attacker has come in through one of maybe two doors or a window. Whereas this area is so big the challenge is vast.”