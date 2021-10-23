Is Sheffield city centre safe?: Police increase patrols following alleged murder and stabbings

In September, Sheffield saw two shocking stabbing incidents in a short space of time, which led to a number of people expressing fears about whether the city centre is a safe place to be.

On the afternoon of Friday September 17, 24-year old Mohammed Issa Koroma was allegedly stabbed to death on High Street.

Officers were called around 4.30pm to the incident where Mohammed had been stabbed, suffering serious injuries. Despite best efforts of them and the paramedics in attendance, he was sadly pronounced dead at 5.15pm.

24-year-old Mohamed Issa Koroma died after being stabbed in broad daylight on High Street in Sheffield city centre on Friday, September 17. A 31-year-old man from Rotherham has been charged with his murder.

James Lee, 31 years old of Doncaster Road, Rotherham, has been charged on suspicion of murder in relation to the incident.

Then, just eight days after Mr Koroma’s murder, another stabbing took place on one of Sheffield’s busiest streets.

At about 5.30am on Saturday, September 25, officers came across a victim near to Molly Malones Irish Tavern on West Street, who had injuries to his right leg from what appeared to be a bladed article .

The man suffered a number of wounds which were described as not life threatening but potentially life changing. It is suspected that this was a targeted attacked, but an investigation is ongoing and is being managed by Sheffield CID officers.

Inspector Ali Bywater

South Yorkshire Police inspector Ali Bywater said: “This was unrelated to the murder which occurred on High Street on Friday September 17, but has further compounded the concerns some people have around feeling unsafe to come into Sheffield city centre.”

She added: “My team have a detailed patrol plan in place for the city centre as there is a clear feeling of uneasiness within the community and of people feeling unsafe.

"Extra staffing has been brought in to assist my own team in order to provide high visibility and reassurance to those who live, work and visit the city and to ensure we deal robustly with anyone committing crime and antisocial behaviour.

“There is a clear presence during day-time hours to support the day-time economy and officers from Snig Hill support the night-time economy on a day-to-day basis.”