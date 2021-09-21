When man charged over High Street murder in Sheffield city centre is next due in court
Jamie Lee, the man charged with the murder of Mohamed Issa Koroma in Sheffield city centre on Friday afternoon made his first court appearance at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court yesterday morning and was remanded in custody.
Lee, aged 31, of Doncaster Road, Rotherham, is charged with murder and yesterday appeared in court only to confirm his name, date of birth and address to District Judge Naomi Redhouse.
He is alleged to have approached 24-year-old Mohamed, who was reportedly handing out church leaflets on High Street, and stabbed him in the neck.
Despite the best efforts of witnesses and the emergency services, the young man died as a result of his wounds.
As murder is such a serious offence, Lee’s case must be dealt with at the Crown Court.
Lee has been remanded in custody to first appear at Sheffield Crown Court tomorrow (September 22), where bail applications can be heard and further orders given.
A date for trial date may also be set to take place some months after the first Crown Court appearance.
South Yorkshire Police has paid tribute to Mohamed and his family.
Detective Chief Inspector Paul Murphy said: “My thoughts are with Mohamed’s family at this very difficult time. It's hard to fathom the impact this has had on them, his friends and the wider community who are coming to terms with what has happened.”
Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing and police remained at the scene over the weekend, with the road remaining closed until Saturday.
Although the police cordon was lifted on Saturday afternoon, there was still a higher police presence in the city centre over the weekend than normal while enquiries continued.
South Yorkshire Police is still appealing for witnesses or information which could help with the investigation.
Detective chief inspector Murphy added: “You might think your input is insignificant, but any information you have could be crucial for our investigation. I’d also ask that people check their CCTV cameras and dashcams for any footage recorded around the time of the incident that might help us.”
Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 585 of September 17, or anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.