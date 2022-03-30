Burngreave shooting: Busy Sheffield road sealed off after bullets fired through car windscreen
Forensic experts worked through the night in Sheffield and a road is still sealed off this morning after a car was shot at on a busy city road.
By Claire Lewis and David Kessen
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 7:55 am
Emergency services were deployed to Burngreave Road last night following a shooting close to the Diamond car wash between Kilton Hill and Catherine Road, Burngreave.
Passers-by said a blue BMW at the crime scene had bullet holes in its windscreen bonnet.
The area was cordoned off and kept under police guard overnight while a forensic examination was carried out.