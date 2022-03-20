Emergency services were called after a man was shot near to the supermarket at the junction of London Road and Boston Street at 2.30pm on Thursday, March 17.

The victim, a 39-year-old man, was travelling in a black Kia Rio when shots were fired towards his car.

A man arrested over a shooting close to Waitrose on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield has been bailed as enquiries continue

He continued towards Clarence Lane, where emergency services were called.

The man was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds and a police cordon was put in place at the crime scene for investigative and forensic work to be carried out.

A 36-year-old man, from the London area, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Essex on Thursday night.

South Yorkshire Police revealed today that he has since been bailed as enquiries continue.