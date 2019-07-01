Investigations continue after two fatal collisions on South Yorkshire roads
Investigations are continuing today into two fatal collisions on South Yorkshire roads over the weekend.
At around 1.30pm on Saturday, June 29, a cyclist was involved in a fatal collision with a blue Volkswagen Golf in Cawthorne, Barnsley.
The cyclist was riding along New Road, from High Hoyland, and the Golf was travelling in the opposite direction when they collided just after the junction with Jewett House Lane.
The cyclist – a 48-year-old man from the Wakefield area – was taken to hospital with serious injuries and later died.
A 26-year-old woman who was driving the Golf was unharmed.
At 1.30am that same day, a 24-year-old man died after the silver Ford Mondeo he was travelling in crashed into wooden posts which run alongside Meadow Bank Road, Kimberworth.
The collision occurred close to the Jet Petrol Station near Pembroke Street as the car was travelling towards Rotherham, away from the M1.
Members of the public assisted a 19-year-old man and a 24-year-old man until emergency services arrived at the scene.
It has not yet been disclosed who was driving the car at the time.
The 19-year-old was taken to hospital for minor injuries and arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.