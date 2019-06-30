Armed police called to car boot sale in Rotherham over false alarm
Armed police were called to a car boot sale in Rotherham this morning over what turned out to be a false alarm.
Bargain-hunters at the event on Smithy Wood Road, in Thorpe Hesley, were shocked to see armed police arrive at around 10.15am.
But South Yorkshire Police assured people there was no cause for alarm, explaining their presence had been prompted by what turned out to be a false call made with good intent.
A spokeswoman for the force said: “We were called to the car boot sale on Smithy Wood Road just before 10.15am this morning following a report of a sale of firearms at the event.
“Officers attended the venue and spoke to the individuals and determined that air weapons were for sale.”