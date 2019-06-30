Young man found dead at a student accommodation
A man in his 20s has been found dead at a student accommodation adjacent to a shopping mall at The Moor in Sheffield city centre.
By Rahmah Ghazali
Sunday, 30 June, 2019, 18:57
South Yorkshire Police said the emergency services were called to the scene at 3.10pm on Sunday.
"All I can say that there is a sudden death in the area involving a male in his 20s. Nothing suspicious to report," said the spokesperson.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Several police cars, an ambulance and a forensics vehicle could be seen outside the premises.
No other details were revealed as the investigation is still ongoing.