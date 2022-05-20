The man, identified only as 51-year-old Mark, was last seen on Queen Mary Road at around 7.50am this morning, heading towards Wulfric Road.

He has not been seen or heard from since and officers are said to be “growing concerned for his welfare”.

Missing man, Mark, was last seen on the Manor estate in Sheffield

Mark is white, around 5ft 7ins tall, bald and of a large build.