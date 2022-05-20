It has been suggested that in the video clip, filmed during a pitch invasion after Nottingham Forest beat Sheffield United on Tuesday night, McBurnie is seen to stamp on a Forest fan on the ground.
Read More
Nottinghamshire Police said a 25-year-old man “presented himself to police” yesterday afternoon and was arrested on suspicion of assault. He has since been released on police bail.
Detective Inspector Nicholas Hall said: “We are working hard to understand the sequence of events depicted in this video and have now interviewed a suspect.
“As our investigation continues we would like to speak any other witnesses who have not yet come forward.”
The FA is also aware of the video footage and investigating.
MORE: Oli McBurnie: Watch moment Sheffield United star appears to stamp on fan - as police make contact over video
But on Wednesday night, McBurnie responded to a message on Twitter, posted by a Blades fan, which said: “Wish that video was in full context - looks more like he was trying to step over him with one bad leg! Could be wrong!”
McBurnie endorsed the tweet with a “100” emoji - taken to mean he agreed 100 per cent - but said nothing else.
He also 'liked' a tweet posted by Blades' assistant kit man Adam Geelan, which said: “Fan illegally enters the pitch provokes and tries to push Rian (Brewster) he defends himself and the kid falls on Oli's broken foot, can clearly see there's no stamp, ridiculous post especially when stewards and police were stood there watching it happen and was left to ourselves to defend.”