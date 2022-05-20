It has been suggested that in the video clip, filmed during a pitch invasion after Nottingham Forest beat Sheffield United on Tuesday night, McBurnie is seen to stamp on a Forest fan on the ground.

Nottinghamshire Police said a 25-year-old man “presented himself to police” yesterday afternoon and was arrested on suspicion of assault. He has since been released on police bail.

A man has been arrested as part of a police investigation into video footage circulating online which shows Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie involved in an incident with a fan during a pitch invasion

Detective Inspector Nicholas Hall said: “We are working hard to understand the sequence of events depicted in this video and have now interviewed a suspect.

“As our investigation continues we would like to speak any other witnesses who have not yet come forward.”

The FA is also aware of the video footage and investigating.

But on Wednesday night, McBurnie responded to a message on Twitter, posted by a Blades fan, which said: “Wish that video was in full context - looks more like he was trying to step over him with one bad leg! Could be wrong!”

McBurnie endorsed the tweet with a “100” emoji - taken to mean he agreed 100 per cent - but said nothing else.