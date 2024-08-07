Rotherham riots: Men who allegedly used car to distribute weapons to rioters arrested
The men from Barnsley, aged 69 and 38, were arrested on suspicion of aid and abet violent disorder in connection to the unrest outside the Holiday Inn Express hotel at Manvers in Rotherham on Sunday 4 August.
South Yorkshire Police have published a video of one of them men being taken into custody. He is shown exiting a police van and being scanned for weapons before being led into a police station.
A police spokesperson said: “It is believed that a vehicle was used to distribute weapons which were used to attack those on our frontline. The vehicle has also been seized by officers as enquiries continue.”
Seven people are now charged in connection to the widespread disorder and continue to appear before court.