Help is needed to identify this man who may have 'vital' information about an attack in Sheffield in which a man was knocked unconscious as he waited for a taxi.

South Yorkshire Police are today (Tuesday, August 1, 2023) releasing this image CCTV image and a public appeal in connection with the assault, which is alleged to have taken place at around 4.25am on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Describing the circumstances of the alleged assault, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It is reported that a 26-year-old man was waiting with friends for a taxi on Neepsend Lane when a vehicle approached, and two suspects got out and assaulted him.

Police believe this man may hold vital information about an assault on Neepsend Lane, Neepsend, Sheffield in which a man was assaulted and knocked unconcious as he waited for a taxi

"It is understood that one of the suspects punched the victim, knocking him to the floor unconscious. One of the suspects is then thought to have attempted to kick the victim’s head while he lay on the ground, before leaving the scene.

"The victim was taken to hospital.

"Officers believe the man pictured may have information that could be vital to their ongoing enquiries and are asking him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch."